WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's three best Test knocks

As the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand draws closer, all eyes will be on India's famed powerhouse of a batting lineup, namely Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai skipper's rapid ascendancy in Test cricket is hard to miss. He had a phenomenal run against England in the Test series earlier this year. He will look to continue in the same vein when India start off their WTC skirmish and then follow it up with a stern five-match Test series against England in August.

He finished as India's leading run-scorer, amassing 345 runs at 57.50. With him at the top, India have won nine out of 11 Tests. In the matches that the side won, Sharma stacked up 934 runs at a staggering average of 77.83.

Ahead of the WTC final, we take a look at some of the best knocks by Sharma in Test cricket.

#1 2019: Sharma cracks a 212 vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma's 212 was instrumental in India's mammoth innings and a 202-run win against the Proteas in 2019. Batting first, India declared at 497 for 9 after Sharma's magnificent ton.

Ajinkya Rahane (115) and Ravindra Jadeja (51) made handy contributions and later toppled SA for 162 and 133 to end the match in their favor.

#2 2013: 177 vs Windies

After a top order stutter, Sharma's gritty tone stabilized India as they went from 156 for 6 to 436 for 6. With Ravichandran Ashwin (124), Sharma found an able ally as the duo took the side to a competitive innings total.

Mohammed Shami's fifer in the second innings handed India an innings and 51-run win.

#3 2019: 176 vs South Africa

It was another run-fest for Sharma against SA as he compiled a fluent 176. Matching him stroke for stroke was Mayank Agarwal, who went on to score his maiden double-ton (215) as India declared for 502 for 7.

Sharma slammed 23 fours and six sixes during his stay and India won the match comfortably by 203 runs. India will be hoping he reproduces some of that magic against NZ later this month in the WTC final.

India's WTC squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

