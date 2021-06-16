WTC final: Virat Kohli vs. Tim Southee Head-to-Head

As far as player battles in the World Test Championship (WTC) final go, Virat Kohli vs. Tim Southee will be one crackling affair. The Kiwi quick has been in prime form with the ball, and his recent demolition of England's batting in the first Test at Lord's shows he is ready for the challenge.

Up against Southee is a world-class batsman in Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper might not have had the greatest of runs in Tests of late but has always been consistent with his comebacks.

Kohli vs. Southee will be one of the key player matchups in the WTC final, and we take a look at their head-to-head records over the years.

Virat Kohli vs. Tim Southee - Head to Head

Both players have enjoyed equal success against each other in Tests. Kohli has been dismissed thrice by Southee in Tests and has faced 214 deliveries. His strike rate touches 50.93, and the batsman has managed to crash 14 fours against the pacer.

The ODIs tell a different story. Southee has had the better of the Indian captain, dismissing him six times in their six encounters since 2010.

In the 14 WTC matches, Virat Kohli has notched up two tons and four fifties with a high score of 254*. Topping the list of leading run-scorers in the WTC league phase is Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs), with England captain Joe Root (1660 runs) in second place.

Even though Kohli has had a rather average outing in the league phase by his own standards, he still boasts an impeccable Test record with 7490 runs from 91 matches at an average of 52.37. His Test journey also comprises 27 centuries and 25 fifties.

Southee has 309 wickets from 78 matches at an average of 28.31. The experienced quick also has 17 four-wicket hauls and 12 fifers to his credit.

A quick look at India's road to the WTC final

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table.

Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

