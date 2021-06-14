WTC final: Which team has Virat Kohli scored the most runs against?

Virat Kohli will be in the spotlight as India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which starts on June 18 in Southampton. The Indian skipper will be leading his side against a formidable Kane Williamson unit. Much will be expected from Kohli, the batsman, apart from his role as captain.

When it comes to which opposition Kohli has tormented the most in Test cricket, England is at the top of the list. The skipper has amassed 1742 runs from 23 matches against the English. His second favorite opponent is Australia (1682 runs from 20 matches).

How many runs does Kohli have against NZ in Tests?

Virat Kohli has scored 773 runs in nine matches against the Kiwis. With a healthy average of 51.53, he has one double-century to his name and three fifties against the Black Caps.

He has a better record against the side in the shorter formats of the game, especially in ODIs. Kohli has 1378 runs in 26 matches at an average of 59.91 and a strike rate of 94.64. He has notched up 302 runs from nine matches at an average of 37.75 in T20Is against the Kiwis.

The upcoming WTC final will him a chance to reach the milestone of scoring 1000 runs against the Black Caps. He is 227 runs shy of reaching the target and will be keen to register two big scores when the two sides clash at Southampton.

Of his 7490 runs in Test cricket, Virat Kohli has racked up 5932 runs as captain. Although he does trail Graeme Smith (8659), Allan Border (6623) and Ricky Ponting (6542), should Kohli score 68, he will become the first Indian batsman to reach the 6000-run mark as a skipper.

The WTC final and the series against England will also provide Virat Kohli with a chance to extend his good captaincy record. He currently has 36 wins and 14 losses from his 60 matches as the Indian Test captain.

India's WTC squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

