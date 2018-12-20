WV Raman appointed Indian women's team coach

Powar will not continue as the coach

After a lot of speculation, the BCCI finally announced Woorkeri Venkat Raman as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. According to a BCCI source, who spoke to PTI, the 53-year-old has been confirmed as the coach.

A couple of hours ago, Raman was shortlisted alongside Gary Kirsten as the final two applicants for the job. Reports which had emerged a couple of days ago suggested that Kirsten was shortlisted alongside Ramesh Powar and Herschelle Gibbs for the position.

However, after conducting many interviews, Raman and Kirsten were the final two candidates.

According to the Hindustan Times, a total of 9 candidates were interviewed - 3 in person, 5 over Skype, and one over the telephone.

The ad-hoc committee, consisting of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy recommended the shortlisted names to the Board.

Ramesh Powar, whose contract was not renewed after the controversies and fall-out with senior women's cricket team player Mithali Raj, decided to re-apply for the position of the head coach after backing from players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. However, it looks like he will not be getting the job once again.

Kirsten, who led the men' side to World Cup victory in 2011, was the favourite to get the job according to the reports. However, he is keen on keeping his job as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. Hence, the committee was apprehensive about appointing him the coach of the women's side.

Raman will take charge of the team for the tour to New Zealand which begins next month.

More to follow...

