Yashasvi Jaiswal's father says he would've been happier had India lifted the U-19 World Cup

Jaiswal won the Player of the Tournament award for his brilliant performances in the World Cup

Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal's father, Bhupendra Jaiswal, has stated that although he's content with his son's exploits in the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup, watching India win the tournament would've made him even happier.

India faced Bangladesh in the final of the showpiece event but fell short, with their Asian neighbours winning by three wickets (DLS method), and emerging as the better team on the day. 18-year-old Jaiswal exuded imperious form through the course of the tournament, as he amassed 400 runs in six innings, scoring four fifties and a ton in the process.

Going into the tournament, there were a lot of hopes pinned on Jaiswal's shoulders, with many singling him out as the player to watch out for in the tournament, courtesy his brilliant form in the prelude to the mega-event in South Africa.

Proving that he can shoulder the weight of expectations, Jaiswal put in some exhilarating performances through the course of the tournament, scoring a ton of runs and also chipping in with his occasional leg-spin and picking up three wickets.

His exploits helped him pick the Player of the Tournament award, but the teenager's father maintained that he would've been happier had India lifted the World Cup.

“He played well, but I would have been happier if India had won the World Cup. I hope he plays well in future & brings laurels to the nation,” Jaiswal senior said.