Yashasvi Jaiswal talks about determination to win against Pakistan without losing a wicket

Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke about his approach in the game against Pakistan and how he felt ahead of the final

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fantastic knock of 105* in India's semifinal win against Pakistan in the U19 World Cup. Chasing 173 to win, Indian openers Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena both returned unbeaten as India thrashed Pakistan by ten wickets to enter their third successive U19 World Cup final.

Jaiswal revealed that the Indian batsmen were very keen to win the game without losing any wickets. India-Pakistan games are aways about holding your nerves better and performing under immense pressure and that is exactly what Jaiswal managed to do.

"Being a frontline batsman, I was feeling the pressure a bit before that game. When I and (fellow opener) Divyansh (Saxena) were batting, they were sledging us a lot. However, we were determined to win the game without losing a wicket, and we were so happy to do that and go to the final," Jaiswal told TOI.

Jaiswal also spoke about the advice that he got from senior batsmen like Wasim Jaffer and the great Sachin Tendulkar that helped him take his game to another level. He has had a fantastic U19 World Cup so far and will be hoping to perform in the final to win India their fifth U19 World Cup title.

"Wasim sir keeps telling me how to build an innings. Since he's played in South Africa, he gave me tips on how to tackle the pace and bounce on the quick wickets here. Sachin sir gave me valuable advice, saying, 'Every bowler will give you a clue about what he's going to bowl next. You've to concentrate and catch that clue,'" said Jaiswal.

"There's just the final left now. We're quite confident about ourselves, and are focused on our processes," he concluded.