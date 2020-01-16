Yorkshire sign Ravichandran Ashwin for 2020 County Championship season

Ashwin will feature for Yorkshire in the 2020 County Championship Season in eight games

Ravichandran Ashwin will feature for Yorkshire in the 2020 County Championship season. After he is done playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and done serving the mandatory rest period by the BCCI, the 33-year-old will be available for eight championship games for Yorkshire.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base," Ashwin told the club website.

Yorkshire was the club that had signed the first Indian player in the form of the great Sachin Tendulkar. Ashwin was extremely pleased to have signed up with Yorkshire and was looking forward to playing at the Headingley.

"I know a lot about Yorkshire and to follow in the footsteps of Sachin (Tendulkar), who played for the county many years ago is a wonderful feeling for me," Ashwin asserted.

Headingley, the home of Yorkshire cricket, has traditionally been one of the pitches that suits the spinners when the sun is out and thus Ashwin will be hopeful of similar conditions when he becomes available for them. As an all-rounder, Ashwin is a good utitlity signing for Yorkshire and they will be hoping that he is at his best when he arrives.

"I love playing first-class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous spells with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title," he added.

While Ashwin has not been a part of India's limited-overs side since mid-2017, he has had the benefit of playing county cricket with other Indian Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. He has taken 54 wickets playing for Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire and now will be replacing Keshav Maharaj for Yorkshire, bringing in a wealth of experience in the process.