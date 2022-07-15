Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Vitality T20 Blast prediction: Who will win today’s Semifinal 1?

Yorkshire and Lancashire will lock horns in the first semifinal of the Vitality T20 Blast on Saturday, July 16, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Yorkshire finished fifth in the North Group table with seven wins and six defeats from 14 games, gathering 15 points. They beat Surrey by one run in the first quarterfinal.

They posted a modest total of 160-5, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored with 62 runs. Yorkshire then put up a decent all-round bowling effort to restrict Surrey to 159/7 in a closely contested battle.

Lancashire, meanwhile, finished second in North Group, winning eight games and garnering 18 points. They beat Essex comprehensively in the third quarterfinal. They restricted Essex to 161-5, with Luke Wood picking up a couple of wickets. Steven Croft and Dane Villas then struck half-centuries to comfortably take Lancahire over the line in just 15.4 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

The winner of Yorkshire and Lancashire will meet either Hampshire or Somerset in the title clash.

Can Yorkshire (YOR) beat Lancashire (LAN)?

Yorkshire have won three of their last five games. They lost three games on the trot going into the quarterfinals, where, they redeemed themselves with a narrow win. Lancashire, meanwhile, have won two of their last five games, with one match yielding no result. They have consecutive wins coming into this clash.

Yorkshire could not put up a convincing showing in the quarterfinals despite their win. Lancashire, though, had a good all-round game, winning in dominating fashion, and will take confidence from the win.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Lancashire have won three times while Yorkshire have managed just one win. Lancashire have the upper hand in terms of their superior head-to-head record is concerned and also by finishing in a better position in the group stage. That makes them favourites to win this clash.

Prediction: Lancashire to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Yorkshire to beat Lancashire in this match? Yes No 2 votes so far