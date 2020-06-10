×
‘You always think it’s out': Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja share light banter over DRS calls

  • Virat Kohli trolled Ravindra Jadeja over the southpaw's move to go for the DRS calls in the past.
  • Virat Kohli claimed that doubts always creep into Jadeja's mind after they opt for the DRS.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 10 Jun 2020, 19:45 IST
Ravindra Jadeja (L)
Ravindra Jadeja (L)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday hilariously trolled national side teammate Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram.

Jadeja shared an image of himself standing next to Virat Kohli while the Indian skipper is seen asking for a DRS review. The left-arm spinner tagged Virat Kohli and captioned the image in a hilarious fashion.

"Dekhi bhai mene nai bola review lene ko (See, I asked you not to take the review)," Jadeja wrote as the caption of his post.

Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai : Virat Kohli

In response to the post, Virat Kohli trolled the southpaw and referred to the all-rounder's doubts that creep in after opting for the DRS as a medium for making fun of Jadeja.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja shared a light moment on Instagram.
 “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review),” Virat Kohli wrote in response.

Virat Kohli has often come under the scanner for his hasty calls while opting for the DRS, and a lot of comparisons have been drawn between his operation as captain and the modus operandi of MS Dhoni.

As for the life of cricketers in this lockdown period, a number of them have been actively involved on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner have all made quite a name for themselves through TikTok videos, while quite a few others have also shared their journey so far through Instagram Live sessions.

With the 2020 Indian Premier League also postponed until further notice and no confirmation yet on the feasibility of the World T20, it remains to be seen as to when the Indian cricketers return to action in the near future.

Published 10 Jun 2020, 19:45 IST
Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
