You really struggle to breathe: Former Scotland captain describes his coronavirus experience

Majid Haq hopes to make full recovery in the next two weeks

He was tested positive after persistent body pain and high fever

Haq was in self-isolation after he had persistent body ache and high fever

Former Scotland cricket team captain Majid Haq who is currently being treated for coronavirus has shared his experience of going through the entire ordeal.

Speaking to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Scotland, Haq said that the worst thing about the infection is that 'you really struggle to breathe'.

Earlier Haq had self-isolated him for a week due to high fever and pains running throughout the body and had called an ambulance after his situation did not improve. Haq was tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been under treatment since using an oxygen mask to help with his breathing difficulties.

Speaking about his current situation, Haq said that he was feeling slightly better and hopes to make full recovery in the next couple of weeks.

"I'm feeling slightly better though and fingers crossed I can make a full recovery in the next couple of weeks. I'm hopefully past the worst of it. There's a lot of uncertainty around it," he told the BBC Scotland.

The 37-year-old off-spinner hailed the efforts of the nurses and the staff stating that they have been hands-on with the treatment.

"Even though it's a new virus and they could have been a bit weary, they've been really hands-on which has been great," he said.