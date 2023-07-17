“320p streaming won't help” – Shikha Pandey takes a dig at broadcasters of Bangladesh vs India series

India Women all-rounder Shikha Pandey has taken a dig at the broadcasters of the ongoing India women's tour of Bangladesh. The six white-ball games are being telecast only on Banglades Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

Affter the Women in Blue lost the third T20I by four wickets, they fell short by 40 runs in the first 50-over game to lose to the neighbours for the very first time in the format.

The Indian Women's team is ranked third (white ball formats) against Bangladesh (ninth in T20Is) and (seventh in ODIs).

Pandey, who was dropped from the team after being recalled for the 2023 T20 World Cup, took the opportunity to take a dig at the poor telecast. The 34-year-old tweeted:

“You have to SEE it to BE it and 320p streaming won’t help.”

Shikha Pandey @shikhashauny You have to SEE it to BE it and 320p streaming won’t help.

Shikha Pandey was the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2023 T20 World Cup, with three wickets in as many games, though two of them came in the semifinal. She then emerged as the second-best Indian bowler in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) after uncapped Saika Ishaque (15 wickets in 10 games).

She picked up 10 wickets in nine games for Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) in the T20 tournament. However, Pandey was not included in India's squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. She also did not find a place in the T20I squad for Asian Games.

Pandey had picked up just two wickets during the three-match ODI series in England. She previously scalped took four wickets in three ODIs against West Indies.

So far, she has represented India in four Tests, 55 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, picking up four, 75, and 43 wickets, respectively.

What did Harmanpreet Kaur say after India Women’s consecutive losses against Bangladesh?

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur held the batting department responsible for not being able to chase 153 in 44 overs (DLS method) in the first ODI on Sunday. Here’s what the 34-year-old said in the post-match show:

“We didn't take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark. Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well. We are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves.”

India Women will now be looking to stage a comeback in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Wednesday, July 19.