8 youngsters who remind us of legends

The influx of young talent are slowly, but surely grabbing all the headlines. Here's those who are reminiscent to the all time greats.

Anosh Subawalla TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 19:21 IST 2.26K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As is the case with most other sports, Cricket too suffers from the void created when a true gem of the game bids farewell. There's still plenty of room for improvement, but the influx of young talent is slowly but surely grabbing all the headlines. Having grown up watching a pool of cricketers, I so dearly admire; one can't help but make comparisons. Comparisons are inexorable and will continue being so as long as we treasure the memories of our idols in their yesteryears.

That said, more often than not, these comparisons are more a reflection of our wishful thinking. Having played in the major leagues for a while now, their skill set and perseverance give them every chance to match if not better these legends.

Rashid Khan - Shahid Afridi

Having burst on to the scene during the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, this prodigal wrist spinner has since taken the world by storm. Not a huge turner of the ball, Rashid possesses the ability to put batsmen under pressure by bowling quickly through the air, akin to his bowling idol Shahid Afridi, while maintaining an accurate stump-to-stump line. His biggest asset being his deadly googly, has often left batsmen bewildered, and hence, is reputed as one of the best limited overs bowlers of this generation.

With the bat, Rashid packs a punch and is reputed for his cameos often transforming middling totals to match - winning ones. His propensity to hit through the line and score unconventionally is highly valued by his teams. Rashid's charm has turned him into a crowd favorite. Having dominated in the franchisee tournaments and against the associates' competition, with Afghanistan's promotion to Full Membership and entry into Test cricket, now is the time for Rashid to truly assert his dominance in all formats.