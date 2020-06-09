Younis Khan appointed as Pakistan batting coach for England tour

The PCB has appointed former captain Younis Khan as the national team's batting coach.

Mushtaq Ahmed will also travel with the squad as a bowling coach and mentor.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, and head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, welcomed the appointment of Younis Khan for the England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as the men’s national team batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

The PCB also said that former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed will travel with the squad to England as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor. Three Tests and three T20Is are scheduled to be played in August-September.

In a statement released by the PCB, Chief Executive Wasim Khan expressed his excitement at the appointment of Younis Khan. The PCB official reckons the former captain will add some much-needed expertise, work ethic, and commitment to tackle the tough conditions in England.

Wasim Khan said:

“I am delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men’s team batting coach. When I spoke with him, his commitment and enthusiasm to take up this assignment and serve his country was never in doubt and he jumped at the opportunity... Younis’ work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable. He is a role model to a number of current players and is hugely respected. I have no doubt that the squad will benefit from the immense value that he will bring, both on and off the field".

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq also welcomed his former leader's appointment for the England tour. He said that he expects immense exchange of knowledge and experience throughout the tour.

Misbah-ul-Haq said:

"I welcome Younis Khan and look forward to reuniting with him in Pakistan colours as our cricket careers have almost run concurrently. We know each other better than most think as we have worked hand in glove in the past decade to contribute in some of Pakistan’s most historic and memorable Test wins."

Advertisement

Younis Khan talks about his appointment

Younis Khan also welcomed his appointment, and described it as a big honour to impart his knowledge to the younger bunch of Pakistan cricketers.

Younis Khan said:

“For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England... I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge, and I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning."

The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better: @YounusK75



More ➡️ https://t.co/myCplIAtdR pic.twitter.com/YglCmVfovT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 9, 2020

Mushtaq Ahmed to travel as spin bowling coach

The PCB also opted for Mushtaq Ahmed to travel as their spin bowling coach to bolster their support staff on the tour

PCB also named Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the England tour. Ahmed brings in an immense wealth of experience, after having played and coached in England for their national as well as county sides.

Wasim Khan explained the importance of Ahmed for the challenging tour of England, and said:

“Mushtaq knows the English conditions as well as anyone, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team. Apart from guiding the spinners and playing a mentor’s role, Mushtaq can be helpful to Misbah in match planning and preparations.

Misbah-ul-Haq also reiterated Wasim Khan's words, and said that Ahmed will add a lot of experience to a young Pakistan squad. He said:

“Mushtaq Ahmed is loaded with the experience of helping elite cricketers from different countries and is widely regarded as a mentor. Mushtaq is always involved in the game and this attitude will further help us in our pre-series preparations and enhance our prospects in the series."