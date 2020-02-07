Younis Khan slams PCB after Pakistan U19s drubbing against India U19s at U19 World Cup

Pakistan’s drubbing at the hands of India at the U19 World Cup raised a few questions. Former cricketer Younis Khan slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the humiliating defeat in the semi-finals.

Arch-rivals India floored the opposition for mere 172 runs before clinching a 10-wicket win with close to 15 overs to spare. Younis said that Ehsan Mani-led central industry for cricket in Pakistan is clueless when it comes to working on the grassroot level with the youngsters. The 45-year-old heaped praise on the Indian colts for putting up a clinical show. Younis Khan, whose career spanned over 17 years, cited Priyam Garg's side's maturity and confidence as the main factors behind the one-sided show.

“We need to improve Pakistan’s cricket infrastructure. PCB has no clue what needs to be done. We need to provide safety and gain the confidence of the new generation. Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of India in the Under-19 (U19) Cricket World Cup was saddening. I believe that the rival team played with maturity and confidence,” Khan said.

For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105* in the company of his ally Divyaansh Saxena. The bowlers were backed by some spectacular fielding as the boys in blue ticked all the boxes. It is the first 10-wicket win for any side in the history of U19 World Cup knock-outs. Younis suggested more exposure on alien venues for the Pakistan colts in order to get accustomed to the conditions.

“Pakistan’s young cricketers need to be trained to be better-rounded rather than just working on their skills. India’s success was because of their confidence. Our rising stars should be given more chances to play abroad and their encounters should be televised,” he added.