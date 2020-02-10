Yuvraj Singh picks three stars who can score a double century in T20 cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes that Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma have the ability to score a double century in T20 cricket.

The swashbuckling southpaw sent ripples across the cricketing world when he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa back in 2007.

During the same inning, Singh created the record for the fastest half-century, with the left-hander bringing up his 50 in 12 balls – a record that still stands to this day.

Speaking about the possibility of the 200-run mark being breached in T20 cricket, Yuvraj maintained that the feat is incredibly difficult to achieve.

The 38-year-old added that to breach the double century barrier in T20’s, one must be able to bring up their ton in 30-40 balls, after which they can stay on the crease for a bit longer and go for the coveted double ton.

When asked who according to him could possibly achieve this feat, Yuvraj singled out Gayle, De Villiers and Sharma, stating that these three have the ability and temperament to notch up a record-breaking T20 knock.

“Well Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers (South Africa) have retired from international cricket, oh wait, Gayle is still playing I forgot,” said Yuvraj.

“In my eyes, these were the two guys who could have scored a double hundred in T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma would be the third guy I can think of when it comes to a double T20 ton.”