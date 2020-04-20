Yuvraj Singh prefers coaching role over commentary stint

Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh in action for the ‘Men in Blue’ (Image credit: First Post)

Yuvraj Singh has revealed that if he ever made a comeback to cricket, a coaching role will be his preferred choice over a commentary stint. In quite a revelation, he seemed pretty clear which role will give him more enjoyment after almost 25 years of cricket.

In an Instagram Live session with former India player Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh talked on various topics relating to post-retirement and life during home quarantine. The coronavirus pandemic has hit all sports hard, including cricket. Players are now entertaining their fans through Live sessions online.

On being asked about his future, Yuvraj Singh clarified that he wanted to take a break before taking a call on his future. However, he also revealed that a coaching stint might be more up his lane than a commentary stint.

"I will enjoy coaching more than commentary. Don't think commentary will be my fulltime role. Since retirement, its been almost a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years. I want to take a break and then take a call."

'Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif's moment of reckoning'

The NatWest Series final win will be etched into the minds of every Indian Cricket fan forever

The blistering duo formed a lethal fielding combination when playing together. Under former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's inspirational leadership, both players shared a symbiotic relationship on and off the field.

They also contributed immensely in famous overseas victories, including the 2002 Natwest final. Their 121-run partnership, off just 106 deliveries, for the sixth wicket in the final helped India emerge victorious on a famous night at Lord's.

After playing for more than two decades, Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket in 2019, bidding adieu to an illustrious career that included a T20 WC and a CWC 2011 win. His record of six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad, that helped him reach his fifty in only 12 balls, still stands strong.

