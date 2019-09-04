Yuvraj Singh reveals the prediction he had made for Jasprit Bumrah back in 2013

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 124 // 04 Sep 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah

What's the story?

Following Jasprit Bumrah’s mind-boggling performances against the West Indies, Yuvraj Singh has revealed the prediction he had made about the fast bowler. Yuvraj met Bumrah for the first time in 2013 and stated that the right-arm quick was destined for greater things and is a "once-in-a-generation bowler."

The background...

Bumrah has been ruling the bowling department in all the three formats of the game for the past few years. The 25-year-old fast bowler from Gujarat has troubled the batsmen with his pace and bounce. His ability to bowl toe-breaking yorkers at the speed of 140 kmph consistently has made the Indian bowling attack look more potent and dangerous.

Bumrah has grabbed the attention of the entire world in a very short period, which showcases how skillful he is. Following his success in Test cricket, former Indian cricketing star Yuvraj has revealed what predictions he had made about Bumrah in 2013. In the first meeting itself, Yuvraj knew that Bumrah will be a top-class bowler in the upcoming years.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with the Times of India, Yuvraj explained that he felt Bumrah was "once-in-a-generation bowler" and even added that he told the pacer that he was a "cut above the rest." Yuvraj was quoted as saying,

“Bumrah is a class act. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler. I first faced him during a Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in 2013.

"I played a hostile spell of four overs from him and knew immediately that he was going to be a match-winner for India in Test cricket.”

What's next?

Bumrah is expected to play the home series against South Africa later this month. It would be interesting to see how he would carry his form in the upcoming matches for India.

Also see – Dream 11 prediction