Yuvraj Singh sends COVID-19 beds and medical equipment to Himachal Pradesh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has continued his COVID-19 relief work by sending critical care beds and medical equipment to rural parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The World Cup winner, who runs a foundation called YouWeCan which works with cancer patients, sent fresh sets of medical supplies to Theog and Rohru in Himachal.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures of the same. He captioned the image:

"Trucks with COVID critical care beds and medical equipment left from Delhi for Theog and Rohru in Himachal Pradesh last evening. Support our exciting journey to change healthcare for India!"

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in India. The death rate has been extremely high, with people struggling to avail beds and oxygen.

YouWeCan had also launched the Mission1000Beds initiative on June 1.

Run by Yuvraj Singh, it aims to set up '1000 COVID-19 Critical Care Beds having 50% BiPAP enabled, 10% ventilator-enabled beds and other essential equipment for critical care of COVID-19 patients'.

