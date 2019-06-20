×
Yuvraj Singh signs for Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada season 2

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
19   //    20 Jun 2019, 21:13 IST

Yuvraj Singh will play in the second season of GT20
Yuvraj Singh will play in the second season of GT20

What's the story?

Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will take part in the second season of the Global T20 Canada tournament, with the Toronto Nationals, who picked the star all-rounder in the player's draft which was held today.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. After a glorious career that spanned for 17 years, the left-hander decided to hang his boots.

There were reports that Yuvraj had retired from international cricket to focus on his freelance career as a T20 cricketer in ICC-approved overseas T20 leagues. He now hasn't taken much time to join one of these franchises.

During his retirement press conference, the 37-year-old had affirmed:

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL."

The heart of the matter

Sanctioned in February 2018 by the ICC, the first season of the Global T20 Canada was held in June and July last year. Six teams took part in the tournament, with four Canadian cricketers receiving representation in each of the teams.

A lot of international cricketers, including retired players also played the first season of the tournament. Vancouver Knights emerged as the winners of the inaugural season.

The second season of the tournament is set to start on July 25, and the player draft for the same was held today. Yuvraj was announced as the first pick of the draft on the official social media account of the tournament as well.

Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, JP Duminy, Brendon McCullum, Daren Sammy, and George Bailey are among the other popular cricketers who will take part in the tournament.

What's next?

It will be a huge boost for the tournament to sign up a cricketer from India. Being an extremely popular cricketer, Yuvraj Singh will definitely attract a number of fans of the game to this tournament.

The World Cup-winning stalwart will surely be gearing up for this extravaganza, that runs from 25 July to 11 August.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh BCCI
Contact Us