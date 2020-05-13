Yuvraj Singh slams Indian cricket team selectors over Ambati Rayudu's World Cup snub

Ambati Rayudu was not picked for the 2019 World Cup

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday slammed the Indian team selectors by citing the example of middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad.

One of Indian selectors' biggest selection conundrums ahead of the 2019 World Cup was to decide who would play at the No.4 position, and despite Rayudu's specialisation as a pure batsman, the Guntur-born cricketer was overlooked.

In an Instagram Live chat with Nikhil Naz, Yuvraj Singh slammed the selectors for ignoring Rayudu's deserving spot in the 15-member squad.

"In 2019, I don't know what was the thinking about the middle order. (Vijay) Shankar was picked to at 4, and then (Rishabh) Pant replaced him. These guys played 4-5 games before the WC, they don't perform in crunch situations then you scrutinise him. What is their (Indian cricket team selectors') planning? Rayudu scored 90 in NZ and they dropped him in the last minute. Rayudu, who scored 90 in NZ, failed in three innings against Australia and wasn't in the Indian squad, because he didn't have a good IPL," Yuvraj Singh said.

Yuvraj Singh has been extremely critical about the way the Indian cricket team selectors have been operating over the past few years, and back in 2019, the southpaw even claimed that the selectors weren't thinking in terms of modern-day cricket.

Yuvraj Singh feels someone needs to challenge the selectors' calls

Yuvraj Singh has slammed the selectors in the past

The former star all-rounder also felt that the current Indian cricket team's support staff lacks the presence of a respected psychologist, who Yuvraj Singh feels can guide youngsters and talk to them about the mental aspects associated with the sport.

Yuvraj Singh also emphasised on how the Indian cricket team selectors need to ensure a set process is followed while picking the players for the Indian team.

"Someone needs to be challenging these calls. You can't go into a World Cup with guys who have played just 3-5 ODIs. There has to be though process while going into such a big World Cup. For the upcoming T20 World Cup, guys have been playing for a while and those who have experience should be picked. In the last minute if you pick a player just because you like him, it's not fair on the guy who is being dropped," Yuvraj Singh added.

While live cricket has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus, it remains to be seen if the Indian cricket team selectors do ensure a clear process while selecting the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.