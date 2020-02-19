Yuvraj Singh to star in a web series with his brother and wife

Yuvraj retired from international cricket in June 2019

What’s the news?

As per latest reports, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be seen in a web series soon along with his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh. The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productions.

In case you didn’t know

Yuvraj announced retirement from all formats of international cricket in June 2019, but made himself available for franchise cricket tournaments except the IPL. After retirement, Yuvraj played in the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj’s brother Zoravar will play the lead role in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh is also a part of the project behind the curtains. Shabnam said,

''The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law.”

Dream House Productions’ Nita Sarma said,

"'It is an honour to make the web series featuring former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his brother Zoravar Singh.”

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see Yuvraj in a web series and news on further developments on the project will be keenly awaited by fans.