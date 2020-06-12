Yuzvendra Chahal: Spinners need the use of saliva on the ball to get drift

Yuzvendra Chahal explained that the shine on the ball is critical for getting ‘drift’ on the ball to deceive the batsmen

Yuzvendra Chahal feels it is the duty of all bowlers to maintain the shine on the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of India's best spinners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have made interim changes to the playing conditions post the Coronavirus pandemic, which includes the ban on the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball. The decision by the world body will not only affect the fast bowlers but will also have a say on how slow bowlers, more specifically wrist spinners bowl as well, according to team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 29-year-old wrist-spinner explained that the shine on the ball is critical for getting ‘drift’ on the ball to deceive the batsmen in flight.

“I haven’t tried using artificial substance on the ball while bowling. Saliva is natural and spinners need the drift like pace bowlers need reverse swing, otherwise it becomes very easy for the batsman,” Yuzvendra Chahal said during ESPNCricinfo’s ‘OneonOne’ program.

The decision on ban the use of saliva came during an ICC board meeting earlier this week after recommendations made by ICC Cricket Committee which is led by another Indian leg-spinner, Anil Kumble.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who also turns out for skipper Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side in the Indian Premier League, added that the saliva ban will make it even harder for bowlers in the shorter format.

“I had said in an interview if there is no crowd at the ground, the batsman who hits a six should fetch the ball because it’s the bowler who has to pay the price always. New balls from both ends, smaller grounds and better pitches make it really hard for the bowlers. So if we can’t use saliva to shine the ball, it will become even more difficult for the bowlers,” Yuzvendra Chahal said during the interview.

“I will need to go the net and find solution to how I can work around this problem,” he added.

Former India left-arm fast bowler Ashish Nehra in a recent interview said that saliva or sweat is essential for shining the ball.

“The ball will not swing if you don't apply sweat or saliva on the ball. That's basic necessity of swing bowling. The moment ball gets scuffed up from one side, sweat and saliva must be applied on the other side,” Nehra was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yuzvendra Chahal feels bowlers need to maintain shine on the ball

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has turned out in 52 ODIs and 42 T20s for India with 91 and 55 wickets respectively, feels it is the duty of all bowlers to maintain the shine on the ball.

“We use saliva so that we can maintain the shine on the ball. In the last half of the innings, the ball need to be made up well because I also need to use it to drift the ball. So we spinners also help to maintain the ball,” he added.

The Haryana leg-spinner also added that resurgence of Ravindra Jadeja in the shorter format was one of the reasons behind the break-up of ‘KulCha’, a popular pseudonym for chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Asked about the role of wrist spinners in ODI cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal said, “I can only comment about my team. The way Jaddu paa (Ravindra Jadeja) performed in the absence of Hardik Pandya, he showed us his utility with bat, ball and on the field. When Kuldeep and I were playing, there was Hardik at No. 7, now you have Jaddu paa at No. 8 position.

“His batting and bowling have improved and team balance depends on conditions. All credit goes to Jaddu paa and his comeback into the side after the Champions Trophy. The time I spent out of the team, I worked on my fielding. All three of us – Kuldeep, Jadeja and me – have handled the spin department well. On a turning wicket we play together, if not only one plays,” Yuzvendra Chahal added.