Yuzvendra Chahal suffers injury and goes off the field

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
442   //    08 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal suffered an injury while fielding during the third T20I between India and England. Chahal banged his head hard on the ground trying to get under a skier off the bat of England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Morgan miscued a lofted shot off Hardik Pandya and the ball went miles up in the air. Chahal, who was fielding at covers, backtracked, kept his eyes on the ball and in spite of that, missed the ball completely as it went further back over his head. To make things worse, he tried to catch it above his head and ended up falling on the ground with his head banging on the surface hard.

Chahal held the back of his head in pain and was immediately surrounded by the Indian players. Physio Patrick Farhart came to examine him and took the leggie to the dressing room along with him. The extent of the injury is not known but it looked like the 27-year-old might have suffered a concussion.

Thankfully for India, the dropped catch didn't affect them badly as Morgan departed off the very next ball for six. Virat Kohli should also consider himself lucky as Chahal had already finished his quota of four overs before he left the field.

When the England batsmen were going berserk, the introduction of leg spin choked their run flow as Chahal kept them at bay in his four overs. Chahal was India's economical bowler as he finished his quota of overs with figures of 0-30 and helped the Men in Blue restrict the hosts for just 198/9 when a score in excess of 220 looked achievable. 

More to follow...

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Eoin Morgan Yuzvendra Chahal
