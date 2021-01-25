Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram ODI records

The final game of the BAN v WI ODI series will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The hosts have won the first two games of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. They will be keen on winning the third game and earning all 30 available points.

Meanwhile, West Indies have had a disastrous tour of Bangladesh so far. Their depleted batting unit has struggled against the home spinners.

In the first two ODIs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the Men in Maroon could not touch the 150-run landmark. Stand-in skipper Jason Mohammed will expect an improved batting performance from his team.

Bangladesh and West Indies arrive in Chattogram.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the field after his one-year suspension in this series. He has performed brilliantly so far, and has scalped six wickets in two games. New skipper Tamim Iqbal has impressed fans as well, leading his team from the front and scoring 94 runs in two innings.

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a happy hunting venue for Bangladesh. The hosts have played 19 ODIs in Chattogram and emerged victorious 12 times. They start as the favorites to record their 13th win at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium this Monday.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium ODI records

Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal looking ahead to Monday's 3rd and final ODI in Chattogram.

With the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium set to host the final ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played here.

Stadium Name: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

City: Chattogram

ODI Matches Played: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 13

Highest Individual Score: 129* - Sean Williams (ZIM) vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Best Bowling Figures: 4/16 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs. West Indies, 2011

Highest Team Score: 309/7 - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2006

Lowest Team Score: 44 - Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh, 2009

Highest Successful Run Chase: 288/3 - Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, 2018

Average 1st innings score: 208

Head-to-head record at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium: Matches - 1, Won by Bangladesh - 1, Won by West Indies - 0