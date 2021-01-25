Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram pitch report and weather conditions

The BAN v WI 2021 ODI series will move to Chattogram this Monday as the two sides cross swords in the final one-dayer. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. However, because of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League rules, every ODI has equal importance.

West Indies have struggled to tackle the Bangladeshi bowlers in this series. No other batsman apart from Rovman Powell has aggregated even 50 runs, while captain Jason Mohammed has managed only 28 runs in two innings at a disappointing strike rate of 45.16.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's new ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has shone in the series with 94 runs so far. He has hit 10 fours and 1 six, and ensured that his team did not lose its path in the two run-chases.

Shakib Al Hasan was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in the first two games as he took six wickets. It will be interesting to see if the hosts can complete a whitewash at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Here's a look at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions before the final BAN v WI ODI.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram pitch report

Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021



Matchday 🙌



🆚 West Indies

🏆 3-Match ODI Series

🏏 Third & final ODI

🏟 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS).

🕑 11:30 AM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/TiJE7PZLTU — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 24, 2021

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has assisted spin bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan and Abdur Razzak have been the most successful bowlers in ODI games at this venue.

Teams batting second have emerged victorious in 13 out of 19 ODIs in Chattogram. Hence, it will not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss invites the opposition to field first.

There have been nine scores of less than 200 and only one score above 300 in Chattogram. If the West Indies bat first, the chances of Bangladesh restricting them below 200 are very high.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram weather conditions

Hasan Mahmud speaking ahead of tomorrow’s 3rd and final ODI match against West Indies.#BCB pic.twitter.com/nz9Q5B1ALF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 24, 2021

There are zero chances of rain interruptions in this BAN v WI fixture. The skies in Chattogram will remain clear throughout the ODI, with the temperature looming around 24 degrees Celsius.