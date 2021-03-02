Zak Crawley talks about how Joe Root revels under pressure

Zak Crawley has said that skipper Joe Root isn't feeling the burden of scoring runs in the current series where his teammates have let him down with the bat. Crawley went on to say that he felt Root enjoys being England's talisman.

The visitors currently find themselves 2-1 down in the four-match Test series against India. Joe Root has been the key batsman for England. Crawley said that their skipper thrives under pressure and enjoys being the leading player in the lineup.

"He's an unbelievable player. But if you know Joe like we all do, he actually likes all that (burden of scoring runs). I don't think he is feeling like he is carrying us. he is actually loving being one of the best player in our side and one of the best players in the world. And obviously, he can contribute with the ball and as captain. I don't think he is carrying that load." Crawley said in a press conference.

The batsman added that the players are keen to contribute in the final game of the series.

"Obviously, we will love to help him (Joe Root) out, But it's not so much about that. It's about whether we can get a win. We know how much it means to him, given his performances this winter; It will be nice if we can all chip in for a good team win in this last game." added Crawley.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Joe Root - sealed with a superb six! 👏🙌👌



A second double hundred of 2021 for the England captain and a fifth of his 100-Test career 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



He's in the form of his life! 🏏



📸 - BCCI



Follow our #INDvENG live blog 👇 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 6, 2021

Joe Root managed scores of 17 and 19 in the last Test as England suffered a heavy defeat by 10 wickets. The England skipper might have failed with the bat in the third Test but brought his team back into the game with the ball by finishing with astonishing figures of 5-8 in India's first innings. However, his effort went in vain with England getting bowled out for 81 in the second innings.

Joe Root is the top run-scorer in the ongoing series

Joe Root

The 30-year-old is currently leading the scoring charts in the series with 333 runs to his name in 3 Tests at an average of 55.50. Root's brilliant 218 in the first Test in Chennai set up a comprehensive win for the visitors. That was also his third consecutive 150+ score in as many Tests in sub-continent conditions.

Advertisement

India's Rohit Sharma is second on the list of highest run-scorers this series with 296 runs to his name.

England might be out of contention for a place in the ICC World Test Championship finals. But they can spoil India's party by winning the final Test and levelling the series at 2-2. Australia will make it to the WTC finals to face New Zealand in such a scenario. The fourth Test begins on 4th March in Ahmedabad.