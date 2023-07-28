Zim Afro T10 2023, Eliminator, Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The Cape Town Samp Army will take on the Harare Hurricanes in the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Friday, July 28. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this exciting contest where the loser will get knocked out of the competition.

The Cape Town Samp Army won four games and lost as many in the league stages and finished third in the points table. They have lost three games coming into the knockout stages and will be looking to turn the tables around. They lost to the Joburg Buffaloes in their last league game.

After being asked to bat first, the Samp Army batters failed to get going. They managed to score only 89 runs at the end of their 10 overs. The bowlers failed to defend the total as the Buffaloes chased it down in just 6.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The Harare Hurricanes, on the other hand, finished the league stages below the Cape Town Samp Army. They also won four out of eight games and finished with eight points. They lost to the Joburg Buffaloes in their previous fixture but managed to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.

The batters faltered against the Buffaloes, finishing their innings on 81/7. Mohammad Nabi top-scored for the Hurricanes with 19. The bowlers only managed to pick a single wicket as the Buffaloes cruised to victory in the seventh over.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes, Eliminator, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a well-balanced track, with equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The pacers may get some assistance from the surface and the batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get their eye in.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Friday is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Sean Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), Evin Lewis, Regis Chakabva, Donavon Ferreira, Eoin Morgan (c), Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, and Nandre Burger.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Samp Army have lost three games on the trot and will have to bounce back in the playoffs of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The Hurricanes are also coming off a loss in their last game and expect both sides to come out hard as the loser will get eliminated from the tournament.

Joburg Buffaloes have looked good in their last few games and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes