Zim Afro T10 2023, Final, Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Joburg Buffaloes lock horns with the Durban Qalandars on Saturday, July 29. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this exciting contest.

The Joburg Buffaloes directly qualified for the final after coming out on top in the first qualifier. They beat the Durban Qalandars in a thriller of a contest to seal a berth in the final. They have played brilliantly in the tournament and will look to step up for the final time on Saturday.

Noor Ahmad registered figures of 2/9 in his two overs but the others struggled as the Qalandars posted 140 runs on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Yusuf Pathan played a blinder of a knock of 80* off just 26 balls to take the Joburg Buffaloes across the line with one ball to spare.

The Durban Qalandars, on the other hand, had to take the longer route to reach the final. They lost to the Joburg Buffaloes in Qualifier 1 but bounced back to beat the Harare Hurricanes in the second qualifier to make it to the final.

Brad Evans picked up a four-fer as the Qalandars did a fantastic job of restricting the Hurricanes to 82/8. Hazratullah Zazai top-scored with 25 at the top of the order to help the team cross the line in the penultimate over. They will be looking to repeat the performance against the Buffaloes in the final.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars, Final, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, Saturday, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting here. The bowlers often go on a journey after missing their mark and will have to be on their toes while bowling at this venue.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Harare on Saturday is expected to hover between 10 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Probable XIs

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Mohammad Hafeez (c), Will Smeed, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, and Victor Nyauchi.

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine (c), George Linde, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Tayyab Abbas, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Daryn Dupavillon.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Match Prediction

Both these sides faced each other in Qualifier 1 and the Joburg Buffaloes emerged victorious in a high-scoring affair. The Durban Qalandars will have to fire in unison to seek revenge for the loss against the high-flying Buffaloes in the final of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Joburg Buffaloes have a balanced side and expect them to lift the title on Saturday.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win the final of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

