Zim Afro T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 starts from July 20 to July 29, 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will provide the stage for all the T10 matches.

Zim Afro T10, an exciting cricket league set to take place in Zimbabwe, is just around the corner. This upcoming tournament, is organized by T Ten Sports Management in association with Zimbabwe Cricket.

The draft for the Zim Afro T10 cricket league took place on July 3, 2023. Each team was required to select a minimum of 16 players for their squad. Out of these 16 players, at least six had to be Zimbabweans, including one designated as an 'emerging player'.

Prior to the draft, each team also chose four marquee players for their squads. The draft saw a total of 700 players from 23 cricket-playing countries participating. The first pick of the draft was Zimbabwean batter Sean Williams.

With five teams hailing from both Zimbabwe and South Africa, Zim Afro T10 brings together talented players from these cricket-loving nations. Matches in Zim Afro T10 will be played in a fast-paced 10-overs-a-side style, ensuring quick and action-packed encounters. With each match lasting approximately 90 minutes, fans can expect non-stop excitement from start to finish.

The tournament structure in Zim Afro T10 follows a double round-robin format, ensuring that each team has the chance to compete against one another twice. Following the round-robin stage, the tournament enters the Eliminators, where the top-four-performing teams battle it out for a place in the Final.

The Bulawayo Braves have chosen Sikandar Raza as their icon player. The Cape Town Samp Army's icon player is Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Asif Ali has been selected as the icon player for the Durban Qalandars. Eoin Morgan will represent the Harare Hurricanes as their icon player, and Mushfiqur Rahim will hold the same role for the Joburg Buffaloes.

Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny, Parthiv Patel, and Yusuf Pathan are former Indian cricketers participating in the T10 league.

Zim Afro T10 will serve as a platform for both established players and emerging talents to showcase their skills in an intense and high-pressure environment.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, July 20

Match 1 - Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves, 10:30 PM

Friday, July 21

Match 2 - Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars, 06:30 PM

Match 3 - Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves, 08:30 PM

Match 4 - Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army, 10:30 PM

Saturday, July 22

Match 5 - Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, 06:30 PM

Match 6 - Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves, 08:30 PM

Match 7 - Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes, 10:30 PM

Sunday, July 23

Match 8 - Durban Qalandars vs Bulawayo Braves, 06:30 PM

Match 9 - Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army, 08:30 PM

Match 10 - Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars, 10:30 PM

Monday, July 24

Match 11 - Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army, 08:30 PM

Match 12 - Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, July 25

Match 13 - Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes, 06:30 PM

Match 14 - Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars, 08:30 PM

Match 15 - Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, July 26

Match 16 - Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes, 06:30 PM

Match 17 - Durban Qalandars vs Cape Town Samp Army, 08:30 PM

Match 18 - Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes, 10:30 PM

Thursday, July 27

Match 19 - Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes, 08:30 PM

Match 20 - Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes, 10:30 PM

Friday, July 28

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 PM

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 08:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Saturday, July 29

Final - TBC vs TBC, 08:30 PM

Zim Afro T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Australia

Live-telecast: Fox Sports

United Kingdom

Live-telecast: Viaplay Xtra

India

Live-telecast & Streaming : Sports18 & JioCinema

Middle East

Live-telecast: Bein Sports

South Africa

Live-telecast: SuperSport

Zim Afro T10 2023: Full Squads

Bulawayo Braves

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Ben McDermott, Taskin Ahmed, Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ansh Tandon, Suresh Raina

Cape Town Samp Army

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sean Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Mohamed Irfan, Stuart Binny

Durban Qalandars

BBL - Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir, Tim Seifert, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Farooq

Harare Hurricanes

London Spirit Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Robin Uthappa, Evin Lewis, Eoin Morgan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nabi, Donavon Ferreira, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Irfan Pathan, Khalid Shah, S. Sreesanth

Joburg Buffaloes

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Tom Banton, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yusuf Pathan, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahul Chopra