Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 14?

Harare Hurricanes defeated Cape Town Samp Army in the super over to win the 14th match of Zimbabwe Afro T10.

Batting first, Harare Hurricanes made 115 for the loss of six wickets in their 10 overs. In return, Cape Town Samp Army needed eight runs in the final over to win the contest. Sreesanth pulled things back for Harare Hurricanes and gave only seven runs to take the game to the super over.

Samp Army scored 7 runs for the loss of one wicket in the super over, which the Harare Hurricanes chased down without losing any wickets.

Earlier, Sheldon Cotrell cheaply removed the top three of Harare Hurricanes. Donavan Ferreira was the lone warrior for the Hurricanes as he took the team to 115 with an unbeaten 87 from 33 deliveries. His knock included eight sixes and six fours.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a good start to the Samp Army with 26-ball 56. While the team was on track for the win, Sreesanth's final over was the turning point of the match.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa could not make an impact today. The former Indian batter got out for a duck in the first over and he was the first victim of Sheldon Cottrell.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis departed after making three runs in five balls. Sheldon Cottrell dismissed his countrymate in his second over to rattle the Hurricanes.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva got out for a duck in today's contest. He was the second victim of Sheldon Cottrell. Chakabva departed in the first over.

Eoin Morgan (HH)

Eoin Morgan had a low score in this contest. The Hurricanes captain made three from five deliveries before getting out to Richard Ngarava.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi could not contribute big with the bat but managed to grab one wicket today. He ended with one for 33 from his two overs.

Samit Patel (HH)

Though expensive, Samit Patel gathered two wickets in today's match. He removed both openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tadiwanashe Marumani to end with 2/23.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe bowled only one over in this contest. He gave away nine runs from his only over.

Chris Mpofu (HH)

Chris Mpofu opened the bowling for the Hurricanes and gave 21 runs from his two overs. He went wicketless in this contest.

Sreesanth (HH)

Sreesanth was the star with the ball for the Hurricanes. He bowled the final over of the match and went for just five runs. He also grabbed one wicket.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb ur Rahman ended up on the expensive side in this contest. The spinner bowled two overs and went for 29 runs without a wicket.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat was the most expensive bowler of the Cape Town Samp Army. He gave 40 runs from his two overs. With the bat, he notched up 16 runs from his seven balls.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell was outstanding with the ball. He removed Uthappa and Chakabva in the same over. In the second over, he dismissed Evin Lewis. Cottrell ended with 2-1-2-3.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava bowled well for his two wickets. He gave away 26 runs from his two overs. He was one of the stars with the ball today.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Samp Army. He notched up 56 runs from 26 deliveries with six sixes and two fours while opening the innings.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani got out early in this contest. The opener made 10 runs from 12 deliveries while opening the batting.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be keen for a better knock in his next outing. The Sri Lankan batter once again got out cheaply and this time, he made nine runs off 10 balls.