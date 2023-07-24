Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 10, Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Harare Hurricanes will be taking on the Durban Qalandars in the 10th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this encounter.

Harare Hurricanes lost their first two games but fired in unison to register their first win of the competition in their last game. They beat the Durban Qalandars in their last game and will look to repeat the performance against the same opposition on Monday.

Mohammad Nabi registered figures of 2/9 in his two overs, but the others struggled as the Qalandars posted 126 on the board. Regis Chakabva (44*) and Irfan Pathan (37) contributed as it helped them chase down the total with two balls to spare.

Durban Qalandars, on the other hand, won their first two games but lost to the Harare Hurricanes in their next game. They bounced back to beat the Bulawayo Braves in their fourth game to get back to winning ways. They will look to seek revenge for their loss against the Hurricanes.

The Qalandars were asked to bat first and cameos from Tim Seifert (44) and Andre Fletcher (34) helped them post 122 on the board. The bowlers then did a fantastic job to restrict the Bulawayo Braves to 97/7 to win the game by 25 runs.

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Match Details

Match: Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars, Match 10, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 24th 2023, Monday, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club looks good for batting, with the new ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to bowl well to keep a check on the scoring rate as we have seen high-scoring affairs here.

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 9 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Probable XIs

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Donavon Ferreira, Regis Chakabva, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Craig Ervine (c), Andre Fletcher, Nick Welch, Asif Ali, George Linde, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Match Prediction

The Harare Hurricanes emerged victorious when these two sides met the other day. The Durban Qalandars are coming off a win in their last game and will be looking for revenge for their loss when they face the Hurricanes on Monday.

Durban Qalandars look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

