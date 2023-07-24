Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 11, Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 11th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Bulwayo Braves lock horns against the Cape Town Samp Army at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Bulawayo Braves won their opening game of the competition but failed to win a single game after that. They have lost three games on the trot and are desperate to turn the tables around. They lost to the Durban Qalandars in their last fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the Braves struggled as the Qalandars posted 122 on the board. In reply, the batters faltered as they finished their innings on 97/7 to lose the game by 25 runs. The Braves will have to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Cape Town Samp Army, meanwhile, are having a brilliant time in the competition. They lost their first game but bounced back quickly to win three games on the trot. They beat the Joburg Buffaloes comprehensively in their previous fixture and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bowling first, the Samp Army did a fine job of restricting the Buffaloes to 96/5, with Karim Janat finishing with two scalps. Tadiwanashe Marumani (54) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) scored heavily at the top of the order and helped their team chase down the total in 7.4 overs.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Details

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 11, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, Monday, 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a wonderful track to bat on. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time batting here. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature in Harare expected to range between 9 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Ashton Turner, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Tanaka Chivanga, Tymal Mills, Faraz Akram

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams (c), Karim Janat, Peter Hatzoglou, Sheldon Cottrell, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Prediction

The Bulawayo Braves are really struggling in the competition and will have to fire in unison to stay alive in the competition. The Samp Army will be high in confidence and start as favorites against the Braves.

Cape Town Samp Army have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

