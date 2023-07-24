Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 12, Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Bulawayo Braves will be squaring off against the Harare Hurricanes in the 12th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Bulawayo Braves are having a miserable time in the competition. They got off to a wonderful start, beating the Harare Hurricanes but lost their way and failed to win a single game thereafter in three outings.

The Braves will be playing against the Cape Town Samp Army on Monday afternoon before they take on the Harare Hurricanes in the evening. They have beaten the Hurricanes before and will look to make it two in two against them.

The Harare Hurricanes, on the other hand, have played three games so far and managed to win only one of those. They lost to the Bulawayo Braves and the Cape Town Samp Army in their first two games but bounced back to win their next match.

A solid all-around effort saw them beat the Durban Qalandars to register their first win of the Zim Afro T10 2023. They will again face the Qalandars on Monday before taking on the Bulawayo Braves in the evening.

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 12, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 24th 2023, Monday, 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track. The bowlers, spinners especially, get enough assistance from the surface. The batters can play their strokes freely once they get their eye in.

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Monday is expected to hover between 9 to 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Ashton Turner, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Tanaka Chivanga, Tymal Mills, Faraz Akram

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Donavon Ferreira, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Maposa, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Bulawayo Braves and the Harare Hurricanes will both play a match on Monday before they go head-to-head in the evening. Both sides have got some exciting players on their side and we can expect a cracking contest.

Harare Hurricanes look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Harare Hurricanes to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

