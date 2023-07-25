Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 15, Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 15 of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League will see the Bulawayo Braves lock horns against the Joburg Buffaloes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Bulawayo Braves registered their second win in the competition after beating the Harare Hurricanes in their last game. They finally managed to grab a win after losing three on the trot and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Braves’ bowlers went on a journey as the Hurricanes posted 134 on the board, the highest total in the tournament. Skipper Sikandar Raza (70 off 21 balls) played a blinder of a knock as it helped them chase down the total in the last over with seven wickets in hand.

Joburg Buffaloes got off to a very good start to the Zim Afro T10 2023. They beat the Bulawayo Braves in their opening game but failed to put in a similar performance as they lost three games on the trot. They will now again face the Braves on Tuesday (July 25).

The Buffaloes will face the Durban Qalandars in the afternoon on Tuesday before they will take on the Bulawayo Braves in the night. They have beaten the Braves in their last meeting and will hope of repeating the performance in their next meeting.

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 15, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, Tuesday, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks good for batting. We saw the Braves chase down 135 with five balls to spare last night and it only suggests that the batters have a good time batting here and the bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark.

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 9 to 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Kobe Herft, Ben McDermott (wk), Beau Webster, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Patrick Dooley, Jack Prestwidge, Tymal Mills, Taskin Ahmed, Faraz Akram

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Milton Shumba, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Matthew Campbell

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

The Bulawayo Braves are coming off a sensational win in their last game and will be high in confidence. The Joburg Buffaloes will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the spirited Braves on Tuesday.

Bulawayo Braves have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this contest of Zim Afro T10 2023

Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

