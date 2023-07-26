Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 16, Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Bulawayo Braves will square off against the Cape Town Samp Army in the 16th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this clash.

The Bulawayo Braves’ struggle in the competition continues. After losing three games on the trot, they finally managed to grab their second win but again lost their way, suffering their fourth loss in their last game against the Joburg Buffaloes.

Bowling first, the Braves did a fine job of restricting the Buffaloes to 97/4. However, they failed to chase down the target, falling short by 14 runs. Skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 26 but lacked support from the other end. They will have to fire in unison against the Cape Town Samp Army to get back on track.

The Cape Town Samp Army have won four out of six matches and have eight points to their name. After winning four games on the trot, they suffered a loss against the Harare Hurricanes, which went down to a Super Over. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Sheldon Cottrell was exceptional with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/2 in his two overs, which included a maiden. However, the other bowlers leaked runs as the Hurricanes posted 115 on the board. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a fine half-century, finishing exactly at 115. In the Super Over, they managed to score only seven runs, which Peter Hatzoglou failed to defend.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 16, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Pitch Report

The deck at the Harare Sports Club looks like a good surface to bat on. The new ball bowlers might get some lateral movement with the new ball but the surface settles as the game progresses and becomes good for batting.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 8 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza (c), Beau Webster, Ryan Burl, Tymal Mills, Patrick Dooley, Taskin Ahmed, Jack Prestwidge, Faraz Akram, and Thisara Perera.

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwao, Sean Williams, Karim Janat, Matthew Breetzke, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Prediction

The Braves suffered another loss in the Zim Afro T10 2023 and will have to be at their absolute best on Wednesday. The Cape Town Samp Army lost their last game in a Super Over and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Braves.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

