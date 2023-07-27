Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 19, Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 19th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Bulawayo Braves lock horns against the Durban Qalandars on Thursday (July 27). This penultimate league game will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Bulawayo Braves have played seven games so far and won three of those. They won their last game against the Cape Town Samp Army to keep themselves alive in the competition. A win in their last league game against the Durban Qalandars will see them qualify for the playoffs.

Batting first, Innocent Kaia scored 52* off 31 balls to help the Braves post 125 on the board. The game went down to the wire and the Braves’ bowlers held their nerves to restrict the Samp Army to 122/4 to win the game by three runs. They will look to repeat their performance on Thursday.

Durban Qalandars are having a very good time in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10. They have secured four victories in seven appearances and already qualified for the playoffs. They suffered their third loss when they lost to the Harare Hurricanes in their previous encounter.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Hurricanes posted a mammoth 134 in their 10 overs. In reply, Andre Fletcher (50*) and Hazratullah Zazai (49) contributed but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by 24 runs. The Qalandars will be looking to finish the league stages on a winning note.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars, Match 19, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 27th 2023, Thursday, 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a good surface to bat on. We have seen the ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to score freely. Anything around 110 will be a good total to defend and the bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling here.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday, with the temperature expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Probable XIs

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Sikandar Raza (c), Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Timycen Maruma, Tymal Mills, Taskin Ahmed, Patrick Dooley

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine (c), George Linde, Brad Evans, Daryn Dupavillon, Tendai Chatara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Match Prediction

The Bulawayo Braves will have to win their last league game to qualify for the playoffs. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the Durban Qalandars who have already sealed a spot in the knockout stages of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

