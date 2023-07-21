Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 2, Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Cape Town Samp Army and Durban Qalandars will face each other in Match No. 2 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Friday, July 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

The Samp Army have a strong squad at their disposal. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hamilton Masakadza are expected to open the batting. Gurbaz is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and his role will hold a selot of importance.

Sean Williams recently became the Player of the Series in the World Cup Qualifiers after becoming the leading run-scorer. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Stuart Binny are also powerful strikers of the ball.

Maheesh Theekshana and Richard Ngarava are also in good form, having bowled well in the qualifiers. Chamika Karunaratne and Karim Janat are more than handy all-round cricketers.

The Qalandars have a strong opening pair in the form of Hazratullah Zazai and Andre Fletcher, with both having the ability to tee off right from the word go. Tim Seifert and Craig Ervine add firepower to their middle order.

Asif Ali is a power-hitter and his role in the lower middle-order is going to be critical. Mohammad Amir is expected to lead the bowling attack along with the likes of Brad Evans and Sisanda Magala.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars, Match 2, Zim Afro T20 2023

Date and Time: July 21 2023, Friday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare was excellent for batting in the qualifiers. Bowlers need to be on their toes to keep the batters in check. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Harare. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Probable XIs

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hamilton Masakadza, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Stuart Binny, Chamika Karunaratne, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Richard Ngarava

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Ervine, Asif Ali, George Linde, Brad Evans, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Sisanda Magala

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Match Prediction

The Samp Army will go into the match as favourites. They have a well-balanced team, which is good enough to beat any opponent.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Durban Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema