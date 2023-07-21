Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 3, Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Joburg Buffaloes and the Bulawayo Braves will lock horns with each other in the third match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Friday, July 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

The Buffaloes have a lethal opening duo on Tom Banton and Will Smeed, who are fresh from a successful campaign in the T20 Blast 2023. Mohammad Hafeez and Mushfiqur Rahim come into the team with loads of experience.

Ravi Bopara and Yusuf Pathan are also veterans of the T20 format. Blessing Muzarabani will lead their bowling attack along with the spin-bowling duo of Wellington Masakadza and Noor Ahmad.

The Braves also have a reasonably strong squad for the tournament. They will depend heavily on Sikandar Raza, who has been in stupendous form, especially in the T20 format over the last 12 months or so.

Taskin Ahmed has been excellent for Bangladesh and has bowled with a lot of aggression. Ben McDermott has struggled to keep his place in the Australian team, but is a prolific run-scorer in the Big Bash League.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Match Details:

Match: Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 3, Zim Afro T20 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has been an excellent one for batters in recent times. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures are expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Probable XIs

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Milton Shumba, Mohammad Hafeez, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Odean Smith, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, and Noor Ahmad.

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott, Joylord Gumbie, Beau Webster, Sikandar Raza, Ashton Turner, Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tymal Mills.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Match Prediction

Joburg Buffaloes will go into the match as firm favorites. They have a strong batting lineup and the Braves are likely to find it tough to stop them.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

