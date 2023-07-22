Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 5, Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fifth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Durban Qalandars (DQ) take on the Joburg Buffaloes (JB) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Durban Qalandars have a fantastic start to the competition, defeating Cape Town Samp Army in their opening game. They will head into the game against JB high on confidence and will be looking to get another win Saturday.

Batting first, Hazratullah Zazai (38) and Tim Seifert (49) helped the Qalandars post 126 on the board. Azmatullah Omarzai and George Linde then picked up two wickets each to help QB defend the total successfully and win the game by eight runs.

Joburg Buffaloes also had a good start to the Zim Afro T10 2023. They beat the Bulawayo Braves in their first game and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 46* off just 23 balls to power his side to 105. Skipper Mohammad Hafeez bowled brilliantly and registered figures of 6/4 in his two overs to help his side win the game by 10 runs.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details:

Match: Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 5, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, Saturday, 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to hover between 8 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Craig Ervine (c), Nick Welch, Asif Ali, Tim Seifert (wk), George Linde, Brad Evans, Azmatullah Omarzai, Owen Muzondo, Daryn Dupavillon

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Ravi Bopara, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Delano Potgieter, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

Both the Qalandars and the Buffaloes are coming into the match on the back of a win and will be looking to pick add another victory to the bag when they lock horns.

That said, Joburg Buffaloes have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 clash.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

