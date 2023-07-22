Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 6, Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Cape Town Samp Army will square off against the Bulawayo Braves in the sixth match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this encounter.

The Cape Town Samp Army faced the Durban Qalandars in their opening game of the competition. It was a nail-biting contest and the Samp Army failed to hold their nerves as they lost it by a small margin.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Qalandars posted 126 on the board. The batters tried hard but managed to score 118 to lose the game by eight runs. The Cape Town Samp Army will face the Harare Hurricanes in the afternoon before taking on the Braves in the evening.

The Bulawayo Braves got off to a wonderful start in the Zim Afro T10 2023. They beat the Harare Hurricanes comprehensively but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Joburg Buffaloes in their next game.

Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets as it helped the Braves restrict the Buffaloes to 105/7 at the end of their 10 overs. Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 39 and tried hard but failed to take his side over the line as they fell short by 10 runs. They will have to fire in unison to get back to winning ways.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Match Details:

Match: Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 6, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, Saturday, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club looks to be a good one to bat on. The pacers may get some lateral movement with the new ball but the surface settles as the game progresses. Expect the track to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Weather Forecast

The conditions in Harare will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the low 20s.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Probable XIs

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Cephas Zhuwao, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Johnathan Campbell, Karim Janat, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Ashton Turner, Sikandar Raza (c), Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Tymal Mills, Taskin Ahmed, Faraz Akram, and Tanunurwa Makoni.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Match Prediction

The Cape Town Samp Army will be facing the Harare Hurricanes before taking on the Bulawayo Braves who have lost their last fixture. The Braves will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

The Bulawayo Braves look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

