Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 7, Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The seventh game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Durban Qalandars take on the Harare Hurricanes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Durban Qalandars are off to an outstanding start in the competition. They have played two games so far and won both. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they will take on the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Qalandars beat the Joburg Buffaloes in their last game. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Buffaloes to 94/4, with Tendai Chatara finishing with figures of 2/14. Hazratullah Zazai scored 41* at the top of the order as they got across the line with five balls to spare.

The Harare Hurricanes, meanwhile, have failed to win a single game in the competition. They have played two games so far and lost both. They lost to the Cape Town Samp Army in their previous fixture and will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance on Sunday.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Samp Army posted 112 on the board. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 97/6 to lose the game by 15 runs.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 7, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 23rd 2023, Sunday, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club looks to be a good one to bat on. The seamers may get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. The surface settles as the game progresses.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Sunday is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Craig Ervine (c), Asif Ali, Nick Welch, George Linde, Brad Evans, Azmatullah Omarzai, Owen Muzondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Tendai Chatara

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Eoin Morgan (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Donavon Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Qalandars are yet to lose a single game and will be high on confidence against the Hurricanes who will be eyeing their first win of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Durban Qalandars look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Eoin Morgan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes