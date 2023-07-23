Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 8, Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Joburg Buffaloes will be squaring off against the Cape Town Samp Army in the eighth match of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this encounter.

The Joburg Buffaloes won their first game of the competition but lost their next against the Durban Qalandars. They will be facing the Cape Town Samp Army in their third game and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

In their last game, Tom Banton scored 55* while opening the batting, but the other batters failed to contribute as the Buffaloes ended their innings on 94/4. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as the Qalandars chased down the total in the last over.

Cape Town Samp Army, on the other hand, also lost their opening game but bounced back to win the next two games. They are coming off a comprehensive win over the Bulawayo Braves and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Peter Hatzoglou and Tom Curran picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Braves to 86/6. Tadiwanashe Marumani (43* off 21 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (29* off 13 balls) contributed in the chase as they got across the line in just 6.5 overs.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Details:

Match: Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 8, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 23rd 2023, Sunday, 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they get settled in the middle. The spinners are expected to play a key role while bowling here.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Probable XIs

Joburg Buffaloes

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Noor Ahmad

Cape Town Samp Army

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Matthew Breetzke, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Karim Janat, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Johnathan Campbell, Tom Curran (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Ngarava, Sheldon Cottrell

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Match Prediction

The Joburg Buffaloes are coming off a loss in their previous game and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the Samp Army on Sunday who have won two games on the trot.

Cape Town Samp Army looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

