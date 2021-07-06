ZIM v BAN 2021: Harare Sports Club pitch history and Test records

Bangladesh will begin their Zimbabwe tour with a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club, which will be held from July 7-11.

The upcoming match will be Bangladesh's first Test at Harare Sports Club since April 2013. In that Test, the Asian team defeated Zimbabwe by 143 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the Man of the Match in that contest as the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman recorded half-centuries in both innings. Bangladeshi fans will hope for a similar batting performance from Rahim in the upcoming Test.

The pitch at Harare Sports Club assists the batsmen and the spin bowlers. On that note, here are some interesting stats you need to know from previous Tests played in Harare.

Stadium Name: Harare Sports Club

City: Harare

Test Matches Played: 38

Matches Won by Zimbabwe: 8

Matches Won by touring team: 21

Matches Drawn: 9

Highest Individual Score: 220 - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs. Zimbabwe, 2001

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/63 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/152 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Highest Team Score: 600/3 dec. - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2001

Lowest Team Score: 59 - Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand, 2005

Highest Successful Run Chase: 192/7 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 1998

Head to Head at the Harare Sports Club: Matches - 5, Won by Zimbabwe - 4, Won by Bangladesh - 1, Drawn - 0

Which Zimbabwean players have performed well in Test matches at Harare Sports Club?

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor is the highest run-getter in Test matches on this ground. The right-handed batsman has scored 992 runs in 24 Test innings at an average of 45.09.

Pace bowler Donald Tiripano has scalped 12 wickets in seven Tests at Harare Sports Club. His economy rate at this venue has been 2.63. It will be interesting to see if Tiripano and Taylor can maintain their good record in Harare.

