ZIM vs BAN 2021: When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I series? 

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh take each other in a T20I series beginning today (July 22) in Harare. The series will comprise three games and will help the Tigers work on their team combination ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe could not qualify for the global event. However, they will try to better their performance in the shortest format of the game and improve their chances of making it to the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza will captain the home side in the T20I series, while Mahmudullah will lead Bangladesh. Initially, the series was scheduled to take place from July 23 to July 27. However, both boards agreed to prepone the series and it will now be played from July 22 to July 25.

Here's a look at the revised schedule for the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh:

1st T20I - July 22, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 23, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 25, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

All three games will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

FanCode to live stream Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I series in India

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I series should be an entertaining one (Image Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket)

FanCode has acquired the rights to live stream all three matches of Zimbabwe's T20I series against Bangladesh in India. The tour pass for the series will cost viewers ₹29.

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details of the 3-match series.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

UK: Freesports

Zimbabwe: ZBC TV

Bangladesh: BTV, GTV, T Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

The Rest of the World: Rabbitholed Sports on YouTube

