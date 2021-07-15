When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series is all set to begin in Harare on Friday. The series, which is included in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, consists of three matches.

Tamim Iqbal and Co. have a fantastic record in the Super League. So far, they have won five of their nine matches, resulting in the Bangladeshi side being the highest-ranked Asian team in the points table.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have played only three games in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They lost their first series against Pakistan by a scoreline of 1-2. The African side will have an opportunity to rise in the standings by performing well in their first home series under the new tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series:

1st ODI - July 16, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 18, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 20, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

All matches of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

FanCode to live stream Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series in India

Tamim Iqbal will captain the visitors in the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series

FanCode has secured the rights to live stream all three games of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series in India. Fans in Zimbabwe can enjoy this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series on ZBC TV, whereas Freesports will show the matches in the UK.

Bangladeshi fans can follow the live action on BTV, GTV and T Sports. Willow TV has secured the rights for the US and Canada, while for the rest of the world, the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series will be available on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe: ZBC TV

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh: BTV, GTV, T Sports

The UK: Freesports

The USA and Canada: Willow TV

Rest of the World: Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee