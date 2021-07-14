ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 14

England inched closer to the 100-point mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after whitewashing Pakistan at home.

Although most of England's star players were unavailable because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, the Three Lions managed to record a 3-0 series win against Pakistan.

Playing under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in Cardiff and followed it up with a 52-run victory at Lord's. The reigning ODI world champions completed a clean sweep by chasing a 332-run score in the final match in Birmingham.

Courtesy of their brilliant performance, Ben Stokes' men have cemented their first position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Meanwhile, the Men in Green retained their fourth ranking.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the England vs. Pakistan series.

The England cricket team now has 95 points to its name in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The English team is now 45 points ahead of second-placed Bangladesh. It would not be wrong to say that the 2019 World Cup winners have almost punched their ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup by recording their ninth win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

What's next for England and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

As per the original schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the Pakistan cricket team will play its next series against New Zealand at home. The Blackcaps are yet to lose a game in this tournament.

Meanwhile, the English team is scheduled to visit Bangladesh later this year for its next series. It will be interesting to see if England can stay at the helm of the standings.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar