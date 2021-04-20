When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series will begin on April 21 at Harare Sports Club. This series comprises three games, and the visitors start as the overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious in Zimbabwe.

After a successful South Africa tour, Pakistan will look forward to continuing their magnificent form in white-ball cricket. Babar Azam's men defeated the Proteas 3-1 in a 4-match T20I series earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are on an 8-match losing streak in the game's shortest format. The African team lost its previous T20I series against Afghanistan by 0-3.

Here is the complete schedule of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series.

1st T20I: April 21, 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

2nd T20I: April 21, 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

3rd T20I: April 21, 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

ARY Digital to telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20Is live in Middle East#ARYSports #PAKvZIM https://t.co/OAFX9rsnQS — ARY Sports (@ARYSports_Web) April 19, 2021

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series.

Middle East: ARY Digital ME

Advertisement

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Fancode will be broadcasting the T20 series between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe starting tomorrow. #ZIMvPAK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2021

The visitors have named a star-studded squad for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series

Pakistan have named a star-studded squad for the 3-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Babar Azam will lead the team, while the in-form Fakhar Zaman will be keen to dominate the Zimbabwean bowlers.

Mohammad Hafeez, who was the highest run-getter in T20Is last year, will try to continue in the same vein this year. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will lead Pakistan's pace attack.

Sean Williams will captain the Zimbabwe T20I squad in this series

Advertisement

Sean Williams will lead the home side in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series. The likes of Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza are also present in the Zimbabwean squad.

It will be interesting to see if the Zimbabwean cricket team can snap its losing streak in T20I matches during this series.