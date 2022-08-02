ZIM vs BAN 2022: [Watch] Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl smashes Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed for 34 runs in an over 

Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl showed his full might against Bangladesh in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday (August 2).

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed felt the full brunt of his willow in the 15th over. The over featured five sixes and a boundary and included a wide range of shots, and the bowler survived getting hit for six sixes by the narrowest margins. The six-fest from the batter also helped him notch up his fifty off just 24 balls.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan cricket returns on August 28th as Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced; final on 11th September in Dubai

ZIM vs BAN 2022: Here’s the summary of the 15th over feat. Ryan Burl

14.1 Nasum Ahmed to Ryan Burl, SIX , right in the slot and slammed over the long on.

, right in the slot and slammed over the long on. 14.2 Ahmed to Burl, SIX , another biggie from Ryan, powered it towards the deep backward square leg boundary

, another biggie from Ryan, powered it towards the deep backward square leg boundary 14.3 Ahmed to Burl, SIX , a hat-trick of maximums, flat-batted stroke over the deep mid-wicket.

, a hat-trick of maximums, flat-batted stroke over the deep mid-wicket. 14.4 Ahmed to Burl, SIX , fourth in a row, executes another six towards deep mid-wicket, he is taking the bowler to the cleaners.

, fourth in a row, executes another six towards deep mid-wicket, he is taking the bowler to the cleaners. 14.5 Ahmed to Burl, FOUR , full-length delivery smashed towards long-off, a bounce prevents it for a six, would’ve been five in a row

, full-length delivery smashed towards long-off, a bounce prevents it for a six, would’ve been five in a row 14.6 Ahmed to Burl, SIX, full and outside off, he reaches out to clear wide long-off with ease, the 15th over yields 34 runs.

Team India legend Yuvraj Singh and former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard jointly hold the record for the most runs in an over (36) in men's T20Is. While Yuvraj got his runs against Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Pollard achieved the feat in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor had amassed 34 runs in an over off Shivam Dube in 2020.

Burl eventually finished his innings with 54 off 28 balls as Zimbabwe posted 156/8 on the board in 20 overs. The unreal scenes at the Harare Sports Club sent fans into a tizzy as they took to Twitter to express their reactions:

ICC @ICC in an over 🤯



Ryan Burl is on



Watch all the in an over 🤯Ryan Burl is onWatch all the #ZIMvBAN matches on ICC.tv (in select regions) 6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣4⃣6⃣ in an over 🤯Ryan Burl is on 🔥Watch all the #ZIMvBAN matches on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺 https://t.co/NioNKWAKhy

Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 #RegisterToVote @AdamTheofilatos Ryan Burl is an absolute machine Ryan Burl is an absolute machine🔥

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



15.29 - Ryan Burl & Luke Jongwe v BAN, TODAY

14.91 - Daniel Sams & Marcus Stoinis v NZ, 2021

14.00 - Michael Hussey & Ricky Ponting v NZ, 2005

#ZIMvBAN Highest partnership run-rate for 6th wicket or lower in T20Is (min: 5 overs):15.29 - Ryan Burl & Luke Jongwev BAN, TODAY14.91 - Daniel Sams & Marcus Stoinisv NZ, 202114.00 - Michael Hussey & Ricky Pontingv NZ, 2005 Highest partnership run-rate for 6th wicket or lower in T20Is (min: 5 overs):15.29 - Ryan Burl & Luke Jongwe🇿🇼 v BAN, TODAY14.91 - Daniel Sams & Marcus Stoinis🇦🇺 v NZ, 202114.00 - Michael Hussey & Ricky Ponting🇦🇺 v NZ, 2005#ZIMvBAN

Ishika Pandey @Ishika_Pandey45 6,6,6,6,4,6 by Ryan Burl smased 34 runs in a single over against Nasum Ahmed in the T20 series decider. 6,6,6,6,4,6 by Ryan Burl smased 34 runs in a single over against Nasum Ahmed in the T20 series decider.

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog Ryan Burl in T20Is vs Bangladesh: 8 matches, 213 runs, average: 53.20, SR 158.95.



Enjoys playing the Tigers. Ryan Burl in T20Is vs Bangladesh: 8 matches, 213 runs, average: 53.20, SR 158.95. Enjoys playing the Tigers.

Prashanth Indrakumar @PrashanthIndra1

Ryan Burl vs Nasum in 2022 : 34 runs off 1 over

Destroyer of Left Arm Orthodox Spin



#ZIMvBAN Ryan Burl vs Shakib in 2019 : 30 runs off 1 overRyan Burl vs Nasum in 2022 : 34 runs off 1 overDestroyer of Left Arm Orthodox Spin Ryan Burl vs Shakib in 2019 : 30 runs off 1 over Ryan Burl vs Nasum in 2022 : 34 runs off 1 over Destroyer of Left Arm Orthodox Spin #ZIMvBAN

Ryan Burl once slammed Shakib Al Hasan for 30 runs in an over

This is not the first time that Burl has made headlines due to his hitting. He has a special affinity for Bangladesh. The left-hander had earlier slammed Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for 30 runs in an over during a T20I Tri-series in 2019, which also included Afghanistan. Burl had slammed three sixes and an equal number of fours in that over. The six balls went like this: 6,4,4,6,4,6 and left the Bangladesh star on the ropes.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: "Why are you tinkering with Suryakumar's confidence?" - Aakash Chopra baffled with Suryakumar Yadav opening in T20Is

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ryan Burl will also smash 6 sixes in a over one day? Yes No 2 votes so far