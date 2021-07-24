ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for 3rd T20I match

The third and final game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. The series is headed towards an exciting finish after Zimbabwe bounced back in the second game to beat Bangladesh and level the series 1-1.

After winning the first game comprehensively, Bangladesh didn’t fire in unison as they failed to chase down 166. The hosts won by 23 runs and forced the series into a decider. Zimbabwe were brilliant in the second game and the decider promises to be a cracker of a contest.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

Wesley Madhevere is a right-handed opening batsman. He stood out for the hosts in the second game of the series. Madhevere top-scored for Zimbabwe in the second game. Opening the batting, Madhevere scored 73 off 57 balls. It comprised of 5 fours and 3 maximums. This innings allowed them to post a competitive total, which eventually led them to a victory.

#2 Blessing Muzarabani

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Training Session

Blessing Muzarabani is a right-arm pace bowler. He has been impressive in the T20I series so far. He delivers economical spells and has the ability to run through the opposition batting line-up. Muzarabani will be eager to contribute to the team’s success in the series decider.

Muzarabani picked up two wickets in the second game of the series, giving away just 21 runs from his four overs. He dismissed both Bangladeshi openers and is certainly a player to watch out for in the decider.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

One Bangladeshi player who has stood out on the tour so far is Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib is in rich form with a bat. He played some match-winning knocks for Bangladesh in the ODI series but is yet to perform at his best in this T20I series. You've got to have Shakib in your side as he is due a big knock and can fetch you points, both with bat and ball.

Edited by Prem Deshpande