ZIM vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

Zimbabwe will be hosting Bangladesh for a limited-overs series starting on July 30. Both sides will compete in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. It will be a cracking series as both are evenly matched sides.

Craig Ervine will be leading the Zimbabwe side in the T20I series. They recently won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 and will be riding with confidence. The likes of Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams will play a key role while facing the Asian side at home. They will look to start the series on a positive note.

Nurul Hasan will be leading the side in the T20I series in the absence of Mahmudullah. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim miss out and it provides a great opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their skills. It will be interesting to see how the team performs under a new skipper. They will hope to perform to their potential and start the tour on a winning note.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Bangladesh (BAN)?

Zimbabwe recently won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 to qualify for the T20 World Cup later this year. They remained unbeaten throughout the Qualifiers and will be riding with confidence. Their players are in fine touch and will be a tough side to beat with the current form they are in.

Bangladesh lost the T20I series against West Indies on the Caribbean shores and will have to be at their absolute best. They are missing out on some of their most experienced players and it will be a test of how other players perform in their absence.

Nurul Hasan will be leading Bangladesh in the series for the first time and it remains to be seen how he goes about his business. Their lack of experience might hurt them and expect Zimbabwe to get an early lead in the series by coming out on top on Saturday in the first T20I.

Prediction: Zimbabwe (ZIM) to win this encounter.

